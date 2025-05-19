eat

Dig in to a royal feast at Oudh 1590’s Great Awadhi Biryani Festival 2025

Oudh 1590 revives the grandeur of Awadhi cuisine with 12 exquisite biryanis this May

Image courtesy: TTO Graphics

The timeless charm of Awadh graces Kolkata once more as Oudh 1590 brings back its much-loved Great Awadhi Biryani Festival for 2025. Running through the month of May, the festival offers diners a majestic culinary journey with 12 distinct biryanis inspired by the royal kitchens of yesteryear. From the tangy richness of Imli Mahi Biryani to the melt-in-mouth Kanthal Qofta Biryani, the menu is a curated tribute to tradition and taste.

Other highlights include the fragrant Yakhni Mushroom Moti Biryani, rich Murgh Zafrani Biryani, delicately spiced Murgh Sugandhi Biryani, and the flavorful Gosht Pardah and Malabar Biryani. Vegetarians can savour the aromatic Shahjani Pulao, while seafood lovers may opt for the indulgent Goan Jheenga Biryani. Head over to your closest Oudh outlet now and dive deep into the several biryanis on offer.

What: Great Awadhi Biryani Festival

When: Ongoing 12pm-11pm everyday

Where: Across all outlets

Pocket Pinch: Rs 800 for two before taxes

— My Kolkata Web Desk