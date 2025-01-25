drink

Say goodbye to winter chills with this delicious Mulled Rum recipe

Cozy up in the evenings with a simple, flavoured recipe, featuring dark rum and winter spices

Image courtesy: @masala_swad_anusar Mulled Rum recipe

Though winter is on its way out, the evenings are still cool enough to make you want to snuggle under a blanket. So, what’s a delicious way to bid farewell to those frosty evenings? This Mulled Rum recipe might be just the answer you needed.

All you need are an orange, brown sugar, cinnamon, star anise, clove and everyone’s favourite winter drink — Old Monk. Check out the recipe by Malasa Swad Anusar on Instagram to see how this comforting drink is made. It’s a simple recipe that takes little effort but delivers big flavour — and punch.

For an extra zing, add a chilli and enjoy the most delicious rum drink in the comfort of your home this winter. We’re sure this one will become your go-to every time you have guests over.

—Debrup Chaudhuri