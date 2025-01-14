Experience the magic of ‘nolen gur’ at Five and Dime’s ongoing cocktail festival
This special menu is available until February, so get your fill before it’s gone!
Published 14.01.25, 09:14 AM
Nolen Gur Cocktails at Five and Dime
Image courtesy: Five and Dime
We’ve all enjoyed nolen
gur desserts and sweets, but have you ever thought of infusing this liquid
gold into drinks? That’s exactly what you can expect at Five and Dime’s
Cocktail Nolen Gur Festival.
Do try The Bong
Connection, which has a dark rum base with muddled spices, creating a boozy
symphony with Nolen Gur. Pearl Harbour combines Bacardi with ginger and nolen
gur — another one to taste. Gur with a Twist is made with Bourbon, diluted
with espresso and nolen gur, shaken and not stirred. Last but certainly
not least, ’70s Glenary is a unique concoction of nolen gur and vodka.
All cocktails are
priced at Rs 599. So, head straight to the Lounge at Sector Five, Salt Lake.
This special menu is available until February, so make sure to get your fill
soon.
More Details
What: Cocktail Nolen Gur
Festival
Where: Five
& Dime
Till: February
Timings: 12PM-11:30PM
—Debrup Chaudhuri
