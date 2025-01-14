drink

Experience the magic of ‘nolen gur’ at Five and Dime’s ongoing cocktail festival

This special menu is available until February, so get your fill before it’s gone!

Image courtesy: Five and Dime Nolen Gur Cocktails at Five and Dime

We’ve all enjoyed nolen gur desserts and sweets, but have you ever thought of infusing this liquid gold into drinks? That’s exactly what you can expect at Five and Dime’s Cocktail Nolen Gur Festival.

Do try The Bong Connection, which has a dark rum base with muddled spices, creating a boozy symphony with Nolen Gur. Pearl Harbour combines Bacardi with ginger and nolen gur — another one to taste. Gur with a Twist is made with Bourbon, diluted with espresso and nolen gur, shaken and not stirred. Last but certainly not least, ’70s Glenary is a unique concoction of nolen gur and vodka.

All cocktails are priced at Rs 599. So, head straight to the Lounge at Sector Five, Salt Lake. This special menu is available until February, so make sure to get your fill soon.

More Details

What: Cocktail Nolen Gur Festival

Where: Five & Dime

Till: February

Timings: 12PM-11:30PM

—Debrup Chaudhuri