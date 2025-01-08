drink

Enjoy a winter-special drink with this Mandarin Ginger Syrup that you can make at home

When seasonal citrus meets spicy ginger, you have a healthy homemade syrup that will elevate your cuppas and drinks

Image courtesy: @modhippiehabits/Instagram

Winter in India is synonymous with the citrusy flavours of oranges and mandarins, and there’s no better time to use the sweet-tart flavours in special recipes. Kait Welch who goes by the name @modhippiehabits on Instagram has the perfect way to bottle up these winter flavours with a Mandarin Ginger Syrup recipe that you can use in many ways.

While the base of Kate’s Mandarin ginger syrup is mandarins, you can try this at home with oranges as well. All you need is some freshly squeezed orange or mandarin juice, a few inches of fresh ginger, and some sugar.

Mix it with some gin or whisky for special cocktails to enjoy with friends on cold evenings, or add some to a warm cup of Darjeeling tea for an energising cuppa in the morning. You can also use the syrup in innovative ways as a glaze for your baked goodies.

Check out Kait’s full reel and learn how you can make this bottle of winter flavours.

—Debrup Chaudhuri