Enjoy a winter-special drink with this Mandarin Ginger Syrup that you can make at home
When seasonal citrus meets spicy ginger, you have a healthy homemade syrup that will elevate your cuppas and drinks
Published 08.01.25, 11:17 AM
Image courtesy: @modhippiehabits/Instagram
Winter in India is synonymous with the citrusy flavours of oranges
and mandarins, and there’s no better time to use the sweet-tart flavours in
special recipes. Kait Welch who goes by the name @modhippiehabits on Instagram
has the perfect way to bottle up these winter flavours with a Mandarin Ginger
Syrup recipe that you can use in many ways.
While the base of Kate’s Mandarin ginger
syrup is mandarins, you can try this at home with oranges as well. All you need
is some freshly squeezed orange or mandarin juice, a few inches of fresh
ginger, and some sugar.
Mix it with some gin or whisky for special
cocktails to enjoy with friends on cold evenings, or add some to a warm cup of
Darjeeling tea for an energising cuppa in the morning. You can also use the
syrup in innovative ways as a glaze for your baked goodies.
Check out Kait’s full reel and learn how
you can make this bottle of winter flavours.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?