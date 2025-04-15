Craft Coffee x Little Bit Sober blends coffee and cocktails
‘Bean There Drunk That’ event seamlessly fuses caffeine and spirits
Published 15.04.25, 03:55 PM
Image courtesy: @littlebitsober.kolkata/Instagram and @craftcoffeeindia/Instagram
This summer, two of Kolkata’s most beloved beverage
brands — Craft Coffee and Little Bit Sober — have collaborated to brew
something special. “Bean There, Drunk That” offers a limited-edition cocktail
menu where caffeine meets cocktail craft.
The menu, available exclusively at Little Bit
Sober, showcases a creative interplay of spirits and carefully sourced beans.
Here, Gondhoraj meets Cassara coffee in the Cassara Gimlet. Taste a reimagined
Espresso Martini with Japanese whisky, cacao, or a fizzy Coffucha Highball
featuring house-fermented coffee kombucha. There is also the Coffee Coco, a
tropical mix of cold brew and coconut water. Do not miss hitting Little Bit
Sober this weekend for a unique experience.
Date: Till April 20
Pocket pinch: Rs 895
Address: 2nd floor, 60, Chowringhee Road,
Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata: 700020
— Jaismita Alexander
