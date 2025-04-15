drink

Craft Coffee x Little Bit Sober blends coffee and cocktails

‘Bean There Drunk That’ event seamlessly fuses caffeine and spirits

Image courtesy: @littlebitsober.kolkata/Instagram and @craftcoffeeindia/Instagram

This summer, two of Kolkata’s most beloved beverage brands — Craft Coffee and Little Bit Sober — have collaborated to brew something special. “Bean There, Drunk That” offers a limited-edition cocktail menu where caffeine meets cocktail craft.

The menu, available exclusively at Little Bit Sober, showcases a creative interplay of spirits and carefully sourced beans. Here, Gondhoraj meets Cassara coffee in the Cassara Gimlet. Taste a reimagined Espresso Martini with Japanese whisky, cacao, or a fizzy Coffucha Highball featuring house-fermented coffee kombucha. There is also the Coffee Coco, a tropical mix of cold brew and coconut water. Do not miss hitting Little Bit Sober this weekend for a unique experience.

Date: Till April 20

Pocket pinch: Rs 895

Address: 2nd floor, 60, Chowringhee Road, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata: 700020

— Jaismita Alexander