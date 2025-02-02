Quick and creative ideas to deck up your home for Saraswati Puja
Make your festive decor extra special this year
Published 02.02.25, 09:58 AM
Image courtesy: @diyah.rangoli/Instagram & @Priyanka Sardar/Facebook
Need some quick ideas to deck up your home on Saraswati
Puja? Don’t you worry! Here are some options for you…
- Vasant
Panchami Rangoli: While alpona is a
traditional Bengali floor art, a colourful rangoli can add extra
charm. This Saraswati Puja, try creating a special Vasant Panchami
rangoli featuring the goddess’s bina, books, and swan.
- Artificial
Palash: Palash flowers are an integral part of the puja,
but their prices soar during this time. Use real flowers for the rituals,
but for decorations, go for beautiful handmade artificial ones.
Haate
khori slate: Is your child going to have his/her writing ceremony?
Preserve the slate for a lifetime! But not just like that. Decorate the frames
and make it into a showpiece to cherish the memories later.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
