Add some retro charm to your room with this disco mirror
It’s a one-of-a-kind mirror with just a few craft supplies – stylish and totally unique
Published 18.02.25, 11:19 AM
DIY disco mirror
Image courtesy: @arundhati_02/Instagram
Want to add some
glam to your room? Why not create your own statement piece instead of buying a
ready-made mirror? Take inspiration from Arundhati Roy’s DIY disco mirror idea
— a fun project that’ll add a touch of retro charm to any room.
Here’s how to get
started: Grab a plain mirror, some foam balls, paints and a few stickers. With
a little creativity and patience, you can transform this simple mirror into a
dazzling disco-inspired masterpiece. It might take a day or two, but the result
is totally worth it. This unique mirror is sure to add personality to your
room. So, what are you waiting for? Just get those craft supplies and start
working on your very own show-stopping mirror.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
