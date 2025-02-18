diy

Add some retro charm to your room with this disco mirror

It’s a one-of-a-kind mirror with just a few craft supplies – stylish and totally unique

Image courtesy: @arundhati_02/Instagram DIY disco mirror

Want to add some glam to your room? Why not create your own statement piece instead of buying a ready-made mirror? Take inspiration from Arundhati Roy’s DIY disco mirror idea — a fun project that’ll add a touch of retro charm to any room.

Here’s how to get started: Grab a plain mirror, some foam balls, paints and a few stickers. With a little creativity and patience, you can transform this simple mirror into a dazzling disco-inspired masterpiece. It might take a day or two, but the result is totally worth it. This unique mirror is sure to add personality to your room. So, what are you waiting for? Just get those craft supplies and start working on your very own show-stopping mirror.

— My Kolkata Web Desk