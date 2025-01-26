Celebrate Republic Day with a colourful spice map of India
It’s a fun and creative way to teach your child about the different states of our country
Published 26.01.25, 10:02 AM
A Republic Day special idea with your child
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Celebrate Republic Day with a unique DIY this year.
Team up with your little one and make the map of India with colourful spices
and lentils. The idea is to take an assortment of lentils like masoor, moong,
urad, chana, along with spices common in Indian households like
clove, cardamom, cinnamon, star anise, mustard — both black and yellow, nigella
seeds, carrom seeds, and so on. The next step is to take a political map of
India (not a physical map — the political map has the states outlined, which
makes it easier to fill up with the lentils and spices). Collaborate with your
child to place the colourful lentils and spices onto each state. As you do,
also teach them about the names of the lentils, spices and the states of India.
— Pooja Mitra
