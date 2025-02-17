diy

Are you chopping your vegetables the right way?

Chef Kunal Kapur shares expert tips to perfect your chopping skills

Image courtesy: @kunalkapur/Instagram

If you are aiming to master cooking, then you need to get your basics right. Something as simple as chopping vegetables can define the taste and texture of a dish. In a recent video, chef Kunal Kapur shows you how to chop coconut, jackfruit, cabbage and broccoli. While jackfruit and coconut are difficult to cut, cabbage and broccoli require precision to achieve that fine look. Cutting open a jackfruit is a sticky affair, as the sap from the vegetable sticks to everything from your knife to your hands. Breaking open a coconut takes effort and dicing it isn’t simple either. All these kitchen woes are tackled in the video. Watch it and get cooking!

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Chef Kunal Kapur relishes Kolkata biryani and takes a joyride on tram