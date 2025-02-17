Are you chopping your vegetables the right way?
If you
are aiming to master cooking, then you need to get your basics right. Something
as simple as chopping vegetables can define the taste and texture of a dish. In
a recent video, chef Kunal Kapur shows you how to chop coconut, jackfruit,
cabbage and broccoli. While jackfruit and coconut are difficult to cut, cabbage
and broccoli require precision to achieve that fine look. Cutting open a
jackfruit is a sticky affair, as the sap from the vegetable sticks to
everything from your knife to your hands. Breaking open a coconut takes effort
and dicing it isn’t simple either. All these kitchen woes are tackled in the
video. Watch it and get cooking!
