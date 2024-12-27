diy

Bend it like Beckham to crave your turkey like Beckham — is there anything he can’t do?

Watch the football legend trade free kicks for knife tricks…

Image courtesy: @davidbeckham/Instagram

Yes, we are aware Christmas was two days ago, but we can’t get enough of the absolute gold celebrities have been sharing on social media about their festive celebrations. One such gem was dropped by David Beckham, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, known for his masterful free kicks that left goalkeepers sweating with every foul.

Although his playing days are long behind him, Beckham is now the owner of Inter Miami FC, where Lionel Messi currently plays. This Christmas, he shared a video and picture showing off his skills as he perfectly carved the turkey his mum lovingly prepared. It turns out his knife skills are almost as impressive as his control of the ball.

Check out Beckham in action and take notes for your next celebration at home.

—Debrup Chaudhuri