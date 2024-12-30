diy

Whip up creamy, eggless mayo with this easy recipe at home

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria’s cashew-based mayo is perfect for sandwiches, salads and more

Image courtesy: @masterchefpankajbhadouria/Instagram

Curious about how mayonnaise can be made without eggs? Eggless mayo is a brilliant creation and an excellent alternative to the original version. If you’re looking for a foolproof recipe to make it from scratch, Chef Pankaj Bhadouria of MasterChef India fame has you covered.

In this reel, the chef shares a recipe of eggless mayo made with cashews, which is a creamy and healthier version that’s perfect for salads, sandwiches and burgers. With just a handful of ingredients, you can easily whip this up at home in no time.

For all the moms concerned about their little ones’ liking for mayo, this recipe could be a game-changer. Check it out and get blending.

— Jaismita Alexander