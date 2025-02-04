cook

Savour the season with this tangy strawberry chutney

Make this at home, before the season bids adieu

Image courtesy: @smitadeoofficial/Instagram Strawberry Chutney recipe

Love strawberries? Make the most of the season before they disappear from the market. Enough of strawberry desserts, try this tangy chutney recipe by chef Smita Deo. This unique recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. A kick of sourness, a hint of chilli and a mix of spices make this chutney a delightful dip for samosas and other snacks as well. Once made, you can store this for a few weeks and enjoy it whenever you crave something sweet and tangy. Make sure to buy fresh strawberries, wash and dry them properly to increase the shelf life of the chutney.

— My Kolkata Web Desk