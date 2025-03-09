Have you tried this summer-special sip with ‘gond katira’?
Stay hydrated and chill with this refreshing drink recipe
Published 09.03.25, 08:31 AM
Summery sip to not miss
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Gond katira or tragacanth gum has several health benefits, including keeping you cool in India’s scorching summers. While it doesn’t really have a distinct taste, it lends a unique, almost jelly like texture to drinks and is a popular ingredient in non-alcoholic sips during summer. Try this simple drink recipe with summer staples lemon and mint, and feel refreshed this summer:
Ingredients:
- Gond katira: 2 tablespoons
- Basil seeds (sabja): 1 tablespoon
- Lemon juice: ½ of a small cup
- Honey: 7-8 tablespoons
- Mint leaves: 10-12
Recipe:
- Mix all ingredients, pour it in a bottle, leaving some space over the top of the liquid, and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Once the basil seeds are activated and fluff up and the gond katira is mushy, your drink is ready
- Crush some extra mint leaves and add ice in a glass before pouring the drink. Enjoy!
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?