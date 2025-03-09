cook

Have you tried this summer-special sip with ‘gond katira’?

Stay hydrated and chill with this refreshing drink recipe

Image courtesy: Shutterstock Summery sip to not miss

Gond katira or tragacanth gum has several health benefits, including keeping you cool in India’s scorching summers. While it doesn’t really have a distinct taste, it lends a unique, almost jelly like texture to drinks and is a popular ingredient in non-alcoholic sips during summer. Try this simple drink recipe with summer staples lemon and mint, and feel refreshed this summer:

Ingredients:

Gond katira : 2 tablespoons

: 2 tablespoons Basil seeds ( sabja ): 1 tablespoon

): 1 tablespoon Lemon juice: ½ of a small cup

Honey: 7-8 tablespoons

Mint leaves: 10-12

Recipe:

Mix all ingredients, pour it in a bottle, leaving some space over the top of the liquid, and refrigerate for 2-3 hours. Once the basil seeds are activated and fluff up and the gond katira is mushy, your drink is ready

is mushy, your drink is ready Crush some extra mint leaves and add ice in a glass before pouring the drink. Enjoy!