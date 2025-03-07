Have you tasted this quick and cheesy ‘Posto Bora’?
Pair them with dal or with a peg of rum — take your pick
Published 07.03.25, 11:42 AM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
Love posto? How about trying a fritter recipe that is also
cheesy? Make this quick and easy recipe and enjoy.
Ingredients:
- Posto (Poppy Seeds or Khus Khus): 50gm
- Grated
coconut: 1 small cup
- Grated
cheese: 1 small cup
- Finely
chopped green chillies: 2-3
- Finely
chopped onion: 1 large
- Finely
chopped fresh coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons
- Maida (All purpose flour): 3-4 tablespoons
- Rice
flour: 2 tablespoons
- Salt:
To taste
- Sugar:
To taste
- Ghee:
To shallow fry
Recipe:
- Mix
all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Add some water and make a thick batter
- Heat
ghee in a nonstick pan. Make round fritters and shallow fry them until
they are golden brown on both sides
- Serve
piping hot with ketchup or any dip of your choice
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?