This Koraisuti Diye Sukno Aloor Dum recipe is about to be your new favourite
Planning to make Luchi or Koraishuti Kochuri? Make this delicious dish by chef Subhojit Sen to go with it
Published 31.01.25, 11:10 AM
Image courtesy: @theharmonypot_/Instagram
Winter mornings seem a bit bland without Koraishutir Kochuri
and Aloor Dum, right? But, why not try something different? Make this easy
Koraisuti Diye Sukno Aloor Dum recipe by MasterChef Subhojit Sen instead. With
baby potatoes ruling the roost this season, what better way to enjoy them than
in a dry dum? This dish requires minimal effort and makes for the perfect slow
breakfast. The chef recommends using notun aloo for the best flavours
over purono aloo. Even if you’re not a fan of luchi or kochuri,
this goes wonderfully with roti, paratha or even rice.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
