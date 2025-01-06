This hot pot is for Maggi lovers only!
Chef Neha Deepak Shah takes this popular noodle dish to the next level with a healthy twist
Published 06.01.25, 11:14 AM
Image courtesy: @nehadeepakshah/Instagram
Love Maggi but bored of the
same old recipes? Then it’s time to taste this upgraded version. Neha Deepak
Shah of MasterChef India fame has given Maggi a healthy twist with her Maggi
Hot Pot recipe. The chef puts the instant noodles in a hot pot along with lots
of vegetables like corn, broccoli, carrots and mushrooms. After simmering for a
few minutes, a comforting bowl of soupy noodle hot pot is ready to be relished
guilt-free. This is perfect for quick dinner fixes and goes well with fussy
eaters too, especially the little ones. While they enjoy their favourite
noodles, they get all the goodness of the veggies. Check out the full recipe in
the reel below.
— Jaismita Alexander
