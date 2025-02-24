Here’s a tangy-spicy Pabda recipe you just can’t resist
Team this flavour-packed fish dish with steamed rice for a true Bengali feast at home
Published 24.02.25, 10:43 AM
Image courtesy: Shutterstock
How are you tackling the Monday blues without a delicious
lunch? Whip up this quick Pabda recipe at home and enjoy it with gorom bhaat
for the ultimate comfort meal.
Ingredients:
- Pabda
(Butterfish): 6 large pieces
- Tomatoes:
1 large and 1 medium
- Dry
whole red chillies: 2 large
- Garlic
pods: 4-5
- Red
chilli powder: 1 teaspoon
- Kashmiri
red chilli powder: 1 tablespoon
- Whole
yellow chilli: 1 medium (Optional)
- Cumin
seeds: 1 teaspoon
- Cumin
powder: 2 teaspoons
- Coriander
powder: 2 teaspoons
- Turmeric
powder: 2 teaspoons
- Salt:
To taste
- Sugar:
To taste
- Green
chillies: 2-3
- Fresh
coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons
- Mustard
oil: As per requirement
Recipe:
- Wash
the fish pieces and pat them dry. Coat them with turmeric powder and salt
- In a
blender, add tomatoes, dry whole red chillies, yellow chilli and garlic
pods. Make a smooth paste
- In a
deep wok, add mustard oil and shallow fry the fish until they are golden
on both sides. Set them aside
- In
the same wok, add some more mustard oil, enough to make a spicy gravy.
Heat it well and add cumin seeds. Temper well
- Add
the tomato-spice paste and cook on low heat till the oil separates
- Stir
in the dry spices with a splash of water and cook further
- Add
warm water, enough to make a thickish gravy. Boil on full flame for 3-4
minutes, lower the flame and add the fish. Cover and cook on low flame for
7-8 minutes
- Check
seasoning, sprinkle chopped coriander leaves and enjoy
— Pooja Mitra
