MasterChef Nayanjyoti Saikia fuses Indian and Italian flavours in one dish
Make this yummy Paneer Makhani Pizza at home and surprise your family
Published 12.02.25, 10:48 AM
Image courtesy: @the_travellercook/Instagram
Chef Nayanjyoti Saikia is back
with another exciting fusion dish, blending the best of Indian and Italian
cuisine. This time, the MasterChef India S7 winner blends the classic Paneer
Makhani into a pizza, combining its rich, buttery flavours with a crispy Italian
pizza base.
In his latest recipe reel, Nayanjyoti takes you through the
process of making a perfect pizza base from scratch — then layering it with a
spiced Paneer Makhani topping. The result? A yummy dish that brings together
the flavours of Indian curries with the crispiness of a freshly baked pizza.
So, whether you’re a paneer lover, a pizza fan or someone who
likes to experiment, this two-in-one dish is a must-try! And for an extra
romantic touch, shape the pizza base like a heart and serve it as a Valentine’s
Day surprise for your special someone.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
