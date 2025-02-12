cook

MasterChef Nayanjyoti Saikia fuses Indian and Italian flavours in one dish

Make this yummy Paneer Makhani Pizza at home and surprise your family

Image courtesy: @the_travellercook/Instagram

Chef Nayanjyoti Saikia is back with another exciting fusion dish, blending the best of Indian and Italian cuisine. This time, the MasterChef India S7 winner blends the classic Paneer Makhani into a pizza, combining its rich, buttery flavours with a crispy Italian pizza base.

In his latest recipe reel, Nayanjyoti takes you through the process of making a perfect pizza base from scratch — then layering it with a spiced Paneer Makhani topping. The result? A yummy dish that brings together the flavours of Indian curries with the crispiness of a freshly baked pizza.

So, whether you’re a paneer lover, a pizza fan or someone who likes to experiment, this two-in-one dish is a must-try! And for an extra romantic touch, shape the pizza base like a heart and serve it as a Valentine’s Day surprise for your special someone.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

