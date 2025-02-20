This Zucchini Vegetable Wrap may soon become your favourite
Chef Kirti Bhoutika’s easy wrap recipe is a must-try if you want to ditch the bread
Published 20.02.25, 11:11 AM
MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika's Zucchini VegetableWrap recipe
Image courtesy: @kirtibhoutika/Instagram
Are you searching for a better alternative to bread? Then make this Zucchini Vegetable Wrap recipe by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika at home. This wrap is 10 times healthier than your regular sandwich, with a sheet made from grated vegetables and just ¾ cup of all-purpose flour. The filling? More vegetables! The fresh zucchini and carrots make all the difference in this recipe, but you can also add chicken, paneer, or eggs for a protein boost.
So, if you’re looking to add more veggies to your diet in a fun and creative way, this recipe is a must-try!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
