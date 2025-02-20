cook

This Zucchini Vegetable Wrap may soon become your favourite

Chef Kirti Bhoutika’s easy wrap recipe is a must-try if you want to ditch the bread

Image courtesy: @kirtibhoutika/Instagram MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika's Zucchini VegetableWrap recipe

Are you searching for a better alternative to bread? Then make this Zucchini Vegetable Wrap recipe by MasterChef Kirti Bhoutika at home. This wrap is 10 times healthier than your regular sandwich, with a sheet made from grated vegetables and just ¾ cup of all-purpose flour. The filling? More vegetables! The fresh zucchini and carrots make all the difference in this recipe, but you can also add chicken, paneer, or eggs for a protein boost.

So, if you’re looking to add more veggies to your diet in a fun and creative way, this recipe is a must-try!

— My Kolkata Web Desk