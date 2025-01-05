Indulge in a homemade Chocolate Walnut Halwa this winter
This chocolaty, nutty dessert is all you need for your weekend cravings
Published 05.01.25, 08:50 AM
Image courtesy: @hustler_rasoiya/Instagram
What happens when walnuts and chocolates come together? They make an indulgent dessert that makes you want to cheat on your diet. This weekend, if you want a cheat meal, this Chocolate Walnut Halwa by @hustler_rasoiya is a must-try. A desi twist to the walnut chocolate, the halwa feels like a warm hug after a heavy meal. The coarsely chopped walnuts are mixed with ghee, chocolate, sugar and milk. The walnuts add a nutty twist while the chocolate gives it a dense texture. This is all you need to satisfy your dessert cravings. Check out and get cooking!
— Jaismita Alexander
Also read: A baker’s dozen with food star Shivesh Bhatia
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?