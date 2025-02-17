cook

From Bengal to Gujarat — here’s a delicious new way to enjoy ‘kachu pata’

Make Gujarati Patra with Hare Lehsun Khichdi and Patra Stem Raita — Saransh Goila shares the recipe

Image courtesy: @saranshgoila/Instagram

Colocasia leaves, or kachu pata as we Bengalis call them, are often used to wrap and steam meat or fish — think the delicious Kachu Chingri! While they’re a staple in Bengali comfort meals, have you tried them the Gujarati way? Here, the leaves are stacked with a layer of besan and rice flour mixture, then rolled, sliced into discs, and fried to crispy perfection. They pair beautifully with Hare Lehsun Khichdi, a comforting dish made with green garlic tadka. Even the stems don’t go to waste — they’re turned into a delish raita. Put them all together, and you have a wholesome Gujarati feast. Want to try? Chef Saransh Goila shares the recipes in a reel — go check them out!

— My Kolkata Web Desk