From Bengal to Gujarat — here’s a delicious new way to enjoy ‘kachu pata’
Make Gujarati Patra with Hare Lehsun Khichdi and Patra Stem Raita — Saransh Goila shares the recipe
Published 17.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @saranshgoila/Instagram
Colocasia
leaves, or kachu pata as we Bengalis call them, are often used to wrap
and steam meat or fish — think the delicious Kachu Chingri! While they’re a
staple in Bengali comfort meals, have you tried them the Gujarati way? Here,
the leaves are stacked with a layer of besan and rice flour mixture, then
rolled, sliced into discs, and fried to crispy perfection. They pair
beautifully with Hare Lehsun Khichdi, a comforting dish made with green garlic
tadka. Even the stems don’t go to waste — they’re turned into a delish raita.
Put them all together, and you have a wholesome Gujarati feast. Want to try?
Chef Saransh Goila shares the recipes in a reel — go check them out!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?