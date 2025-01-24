Make the viral Gen Z ramen bowl with chef Amrita Raichand
This slurpy, tasty, hearty bowl of noodles might become your favourite comfort food
Published 24.01.25, 11:02 AM
Image courtesy: @amritaraichand/Instagram
A bowl of noodles with a flavourful broth, veggies, your
choice of protein and your favourite show or movie — there are few moments as
cosy as this! Having enjoyed soaring popularity in recent years, ramen has
become the most popular comfort meal for many, including the Gen Z generation.
It’s packed with flavour and easy to make — what’s not to like! If you want to
try your hand at making a bowl of the viral Gen Z Ramen, then chef Amrita
Raichand has a recipe for you.
In a recent cooking video, the chef has given her twist to
the hearty noodle dish. The recipe features a rich broth with an assortment of
veggies and noodles, and she adds umami to the recipe with a special sauce made
of peanut butter, sriracha, light soy sauce and coconut milk. It all comes
together to make the ultimate comfort food for a wintery night. If you’re
feeling under the weather, or just want to curl up with something wholesome and
tasty, this viral ramen is the remedy! Get the detailed recipe from the chef’s
YouTube channel.
— Jaismita Alexander
