Make the most of winter vegetables with Shaun Kenworthy

Roast Goan Chorizo, New Potatoes, Yoghurt & Gruyère — that’s what a comfort meal looks like, right?

Image courtesy: @chefshaunkenworthy/Instagram Shaun Kenworthy’s Roast New Potatoes, Goan Chorizo, Yoghurt & Gruyère recipe

The markets are flooded with winter vegetables, but our favourite? The baby potatoes! While these tiny potatoes are great for making dum aloo, did you know you can roast them too? Celebrity chef Shaun Kenworthy turns them into a fancy yet comforting dish by adding Goan Chorizo. In his second episode of Best of Winter Vegetables on Instagram, chef Shaun makes Roasted baby potatoes, Goan chorizo, yoghurt and Gruyère cheese. The chef writes, “This simple recipe highlights the beautiful baby new season potatoes, flavourful Goan sausage I brought back from Goa recently and a rich Gruyère dressing.” He also suggests substituting Goan chorizo with any chunky chorizo or sausage available. This dish makes for a great meal. Get the full recipe from the reel right below...

— Jaismita Alexander