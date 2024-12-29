Sweeten the ‘nolen gur’ season with this yummy soufflé recipe
Wrap up 2024 on a delicious note and start 2025 with this soul-satisfying winter dessert
Published 29.12.24, 10:35 AM
Image courtesy: @weekend_flavours_/Instagram
New Year is just around the corner and it’s time to turn over a new leaf. Why not bring 2024 to a sweet end and start 2025 with a dessert recipe? Since it’s winter and obviously the nolen gur season, learn how to make Nolen Gur Soufflé from the popular Instagram handle @weekend_flavours_ run by Arpita Das. Other than the gur, which is the prime ingredient, you need pantry staples like milk, cottage cheese and a few other ingredients to make the dish. Take a look at the list of ingredients shared by the IG handle, and follow the steps from the reel. Bon appetite!
— Pooja Mitra
