Indulge in Indian flavours with recipes from these cookbooks

Check out recipes from Sunita Kohli’s ‘The India Cookbook’, Madhur Jaffrey’s ‘An Invitation to Indian Cooking’ and Romy Gill’s ‘India’

Image courtesy: @amazon.in Sunita Kohli’s ‘The India Cookbook’, Madhur Jaffrey’s ‘An Invitation to Indian Cooking’ and Romy Gill’s ‘India’

As we celebrate the 76th Indian Republic Day, let’s indulge in the diverse and vibrant flavours of our nation! Check out recipes from three cookbooks by authors Sunita Kohli, Madhur Jaffrey, and Romy Gill. From classic dishes to modern twists, don your apron, sharpen your knife, and cook up a storm this Republic Day! Here is a sneak peek into the books:

The India Cookbook: From the Tables of My Friends by Sunita Kohli: This book is a personal and intimate culinary journey through India's diverse regions and cultures by Sunita Kohli. The cookbook features a curated set of recipes from her friends and family. With stories and anecdotes, this book has some must-try recipes

An Invitation to Indian Cooking by Madhur Jaffrey: Featured in the Taste Atlas in 2023, this cookbook introduced Indian cuisine to the Western world. First published in 1973, this cookbook features simple recipes with clear instructions and a focus on authentic Indian flavours

India by Romy Gill: This debut book by Romy Gill, a British-Indian chef and food writer, features a collection of her childhood recipes from West Bengal. There are also recipes inspired by her travel experiences across India. She focuses on seasonal ingredients, local flavours and innovative twists while sharing her unique perspective on Indian cooking

— Jaismita Alexander

