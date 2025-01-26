Indulge in Indian flavours with recipes from these cookbooks
Check out recipes from Sunita Kohli’s ‘The India Cookbook’, Madhur Jaffrey’s ‘An Invitation to Indian Cooking’ and Romy Gill’s ‘India’
Published 26.01.25, 10:02 AM
Sunita Kohli’s ‘The India Cookbook’, Madhur Jaffrey’s ‘An Invitation to Indian Cooking’ and Romy Gill’s ‘India’
Image courtesy: @amazon.in
As we celebrate
the 76th Indian Republic Day, let’s indulge in the diverse and vibrant flavours
of our nation! Check out recipes from three cookbooks by authors Sunita Kohli,
Madhur Jaffrey, and Romy Gill. From classic dishes to modern twists, don your
apron, sharpen your knife, and cook up a storm this Republic Day! Here is a
sneak peek into the books:
- The India Cookbook: From the Tables of My Friends by Sunita Kohli: This book is a personal
and intimate culinary journey through India's diverse regions and cultures
by Sunita Kohli. The cookbook features a curated set of recipes from her
friends and family. With stories and anecdotes, this book has some
must-try recipes
- An Invitation to Indian Cooking by Madhur Jaffrey:
Featured in the Taste Atlas in 2023, this cookbook introduced Indian
cuisine to the Western world. First published in 1973, this cookbook
features simple recipes with clear instructions and a focus on authentic
Indian flavours
- India by Romy Gill: This
debut book by Romy Gill, a British-Indian chef and food writer, features a
collection of her childhood recipes from West Bengal. There are also
recipes inspired by her travel experiences across India. She focuses on
seasonal ingredients, local flavours and innovative twists while sharing
her unique perspective on Indian cooking
— Jaismita Alexander
Also read: AKLF 2025 closes with panel on food and community building with Usha Uthup, Shaun Kenworthy
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?