Make healthy eating more exciting with walnut noodles and grilled tofu

Here’s a tangy, nutty, and protein-packed recipe by chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya to add to your menu

Image courtesy: @snehasinghi1/Instagram

Healthy eating is often associated with boring food, but in this age and time, when Instagram has become a part of our lives, there’s no dearth of tasty and healthy recipes. If you’re looking for something nutritious and delicious, add this Walnut Noodles with Grilled Tofu recipe by chef Sneha Singhi Upadhaya to your menu.

The nuttiness of the walnuts enhances the flavour of the noodles, while the tofu provides a good dose of protein to your body. All the ingredients for this recipe are easily available. With its tangy, sweet, salty, and spicy flavours, this dish offers the perfect guilt-free indulgence. If you’re planning to make healthy lunches and dinners more exciting, give this recipe a try!

— Jaismita Alexander