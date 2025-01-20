cook

Have you tried this seasonal Amla Moringa Pepper Rasam?

Chef Chinu Vaze cooks up a rasam that is also a great immunity booster

Image courtesy: @chefchinuvaze/Instagram

We all have that one friend at whose house we are served some great food. If you have more than one of such friends, you are lucky! Like us, even chef Chinu Vaze has that friend — and it is none other than actress Esha Deol. Chef Chinu, who the ’90s kids remember for M.A.D (Music Art Dance), recently posted a reel of Amla Moringa Pepper Rasam. In her reel, she pays tribute to her childhood memories of relishing Rasam Rice at Esha Deol’s house. The Amla (gooseberry) and Moringa (drumstick leaves) are known for their health benefits. While Amla is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, Moringa contains anti-inflammatory properties. Together, both in a dish make for a great immunity booster, especially during this cough and cold season. Give it a try today!

— Jaismita Alexander