Take your butter game up a notch with these infused flavours

From cinnamon honey to saffron — these butters are perfect to spice up your everyday meals

Image courtesy: @maryamzekria/Instagram

Do you love herbed butter? Then it’s time to explore more. Now, you can not only infuse them with herbs, but also with spices. Sounds interesting, right? For an utterly-butterly experience, here are four varieties you need to try at home. Food content creator @maryamzekria shares the recipes in a reel:

1. Cinnamon Honey: It’s a sweet-flavoured butter that’s perfect with bagels and toast

2. Garlic + Chive: This butter is a versatile one and can be used in anything

3. Chilli Crunch: Making an omelette? Or need to spice up stir-fries? Just add a dollop of this butter

4. Saffron Butter: This goes well with toasts and can be also used in caramel popcorn. It’s sweet taste and aroma will win your heart for sure

— Jaismita Alexander