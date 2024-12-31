cook

Gin & Jello Shots are all you need for your New Year’s Eve

A fun, easy-to-make recipe by chef Nehal Karkera will have your guests coming back for more

Image courtesy: @chef_nehalkarkera/Instagram Chef Nehal Karkera’s Gin and Jello Shots

What’s more tempting than a Jello shot? A Gin and Jello shot to spice up your New Year’s Eve party! These fun, jiggly jelly treats, set in lime wedges, are not only cute but are also super easy to make — adding a creative twist to your celebrations. To make these shots, you’ll need some large, high-quality lemons, gin, jelly premix and a few simple ingredients. The best part? The recipe can be put together in no time. Thus, you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the party. If you're hosting a house party, these Gin and Jello shots are sure to impress your guests. Trust us, no one will stop at just one! Chef Nehal Karkera has shared the detailed recipe in a reel, so you can easily make this fun party treat.

— Jaismita Alexander

