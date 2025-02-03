cook

Whip up crispy pickled carrots to amp up your winter lunch

A quick-and-easy carrot preparation that is also healthy

Image courtesy: @keertidacooks/Instagram

Looking for a quick-fix dish at home that is healthy and yet adds flavour to your regular meals? Try this crispy pickle carrots recipe from Keertida, who shows us a unique way to use winter carrots on her Instagram. For this recipe, you need to cut the carrots into wedges and then julienne them before tossing it in a bowl with salt, spices and a tadka. The chef says that it’s her favourite carrot preparation and it goes with almost anything starting from dal-bhaat to poha and upma and even chilla. It’s a simple recipe that hits hard, and has a lot of added health benefits while giving you the crunch of the carrot, just like Bugs Bunny enjoys it. Check out Keertida’s full reel on Instagram and get the recipe and ingredients from the captions.

— My Kolkata Web Desk