Whip up crispy pickled carrots to amp up your winter lunch
A quick-and-easy carrot preparation that is also healthy
Published 03.02.25, 11:23 AM
Image courtesy: @keertidacooks/Instagram
Looking for a quick-fix dish at home that is healthy and yet adds
flavour to your regular meals? Try this crispy pickle carrots recipe from Keertida, who shows us a unique way to use winter
carrots on her Instagram. For this recipe, you need to cut the carrots into
wedges and then julienne them before tossing it in a bowl with salt, spices and
a tadka. The chef says that it’s her favourite carrot
preparation and it goes with almost anything starting from dal-bhaat to poha
and upma and even chilla. It’s a simple recipe that hits hard, and has a
lot of added health benefits while giving you the crunch of the carrot, just
like Bugs Bunny enjoys it. Check out Keertida’s full reel on Instagram and get
the recipe and ingredients from the captions.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
