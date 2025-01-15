cook

Whip up chef Rahul Arora’s gut-friendly Tzatziki recipe in just 15 minutes

This Lebanese dip, rich in fibre and probiotics, is gut-friendly and delicious too

Image courtesy: @rahul.arora.1982/Instagram

Are you managing diabetes or know someone who is? Then join chef Rahul Arora’s inspiring journey. Known for his love for food and passion for cooking, the Kolkata-based chef has recently started clean eating. In a recent video, he shared a recipe for Tzatziki — a Lebanese mezze or dip that pairs perfectly with chips, pita bread, or vegetables of your choice. This gut-friendly dip is rich in fibre and probiotics, low in sugar and even keto-friendly. Ready in just 15 minutes, this creamy, garlicky Tzatziki recipe is sure to become your go-to snack or salad companion. Check out the video on YouTube and also get a hack from the chef to treat garlics to make them less pungent.

— Jaismita Alexander

