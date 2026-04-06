An IPL-themed menu lands at Traffic Gastropub
Wings and gin cocktails draw inspiration from teams and cities this cricket season
Published 06.04.26, 05:08 PM
Traffic Gastropub has
introduced a cricket-themed menu for the IPL season, built around team-inspired
dishes and cocktails designed for match-day dining.
The food menu leans
towards familiar flavours. Options include lasoon hari mirch achari wings with
a garlic and green chilli pickle base, Punjabi hari dhaniya wings tossed in a
coriander-forward sauce, and potli masala wings that bring a milder, creamy profile
with aromatic notes.
On the bar menu, the
focus shifts to gin-based cocktails that draw from the cities associated with
IPL teams. There’s a milk-washed gin drink inspired by Delhi’s Mohabbat ka
Sharbat, a mango-forward cocktail referencing Mumbai’s Alphonso flavours, and a
citrus-led gin and tonic linked to Kolkata. Other mixes include a
Bangalore-inspired cocktail with cold brew and jaggery, and a saffron-honey
blend representing Gujarat.
The IPL menu will be
available throughout the season.
Pocket pinch: 1500/- for two
Address: City Centre, 2, New Town, Kolkata:
700157
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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