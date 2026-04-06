eat

An IPL-themed menu lands at Traffic Gastropub

Wings and gin cocktails draw inspiration from teams and cities this cricket season

Traffic Gastropub has introduced a cricket-themed menu for the IPL season, built around team-inspired dishes and cocktails designed for match-day dining.

The food menu leans towards familiar flavours. Options include lasoon hari mirch achari wings with a garlic and green chilli pickle base, Punjabi hari dhaniya wings tossed in a coriander-forward sauce, and potli masala wings that bring a milder, creamy profile with aromatic notes.

On the bar menu, the focus shifts to gin-based cocktails that draw from the cities associated with IPL teams. There’s a milk-washed gin drink inspired by Delhi’s Mohabbat ka Sharbat, a mango-forward cocktail referencing Mumbai’s Alphonso flavours, and a citrus-led gin and tonic linked to Kolkata. Other mixes include a Bangalore-inspired cocktail with cold brew and jaggery, and a saffron-honey blend representing Gujarat.

The IPL menu will be available throughout the season.

Pocket pinch: 1500/- for two

Address: City Centre, 2, New Town, Kolkata: 700157

— My Kolkata Web Desk