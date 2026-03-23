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Exhibition showcases ordinary city life in a new light

By an artist who has lived in a city all his life, the paintings gather everyday experiences and weave them into something extraordinary

Emami Art presents ‘Chance Remains of Another Time’, an exhibition of new and recent paintings by Suman Dey, opening. This is Dey’s second solo exhibition, after his first solo presentation at the gallery in 2023.

This exhibition is a meditation on the passage of time. Pouring forth from an artist who has lived in a city all his life, the paintings featured in this exhibition gather his ordinary everyday experiences in urbanity and weave them into something extraordinary.

In pursuit of documenting the memories and traces left by his interactions with certain physical spaces and natural forms, a new format emerges in the polyptych works presented for the first time in this exhibition.

By arranging smaller, fragmented parts to make a whole, Dey welds together elements – images, sights, signs, and emotions – within a single artwork. This act of amalgamation is supposed to mirror the fragmentation of both city structure and urban memory owing to rapid and relentless expansion. Dey aims to hold various juxtapositions through this amalgamation.

Date: March 20 to May 9

Place: Gallery 1, Ground Floor, Emami Art