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Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese Collective set to perform at Uttam Manch on May 10

The boy band will perform their latest music with a dash of older tunes

Shudhu Tomakei Bhalobese (STB) Collective is set to perform the third edition of its annual concert, Song-Gothon. The Kolkata-based Bengali indie-folk and pop group performs modern Bengali songs and has built a following with its original compositions and song writing.

STB Collective will be performing on May 10, after a reschedule due to the ongoing election tensions. The date for the programme has changed but the newer releases of the band remain the same, with promises of a good vibe for the audience from the band.

Often described as a “boy band with a soul”, the group focusses on creating contemporary Bengali music with elements of satire, caricature and quirky storytelling. Their performances are known for audience interaction and an informal stage presence.

Over the past few years, the band has emerged as a recognised name in Kolkata’s independent music circuit, particularly among younger listeners.

Date: May 10

Time: 5.30pm

Venue: Uttam Mancha, Kolkata

Book tickets here.

--My Kolkata Web Desk