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Coffee workshop to break down the art of better coffee at home

A beginner-friendly session at Yours Truly Coffee Roaster explores beans, brewing and the science behind a great cup

Kolkata’s home brewers curious about improving their daily cup can sign up for a hands-on workshop at Yours Truly Coffee Roaster on May 3. Led by coffee enthusiast Prateek Didwania, the two-hour session will focus on why coffee tastes different at cafés and how to replicate that quality at home.

Participants will be introduced to the journey of coffee, starting from raw beans and processing methods to roasting profiles and brewing techniques. The session also promises practical, easy-to-follow tips that can elevate everyday coffee without requiring specialised equipment.

Designed for beginners, the two-hour workshop requires no prior knowledge and encourages participants to explore flavours, aromas and brewing basics in an accessible format. The session will run from 9am to 11am. Bookings are open online.

— My Kolkata Web Desk