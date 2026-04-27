Coffee workshop to break down the art of better coffee at home
A beginner-friendly session at Yours Truly Coffee Roaster explores beans, brewing and the science behind a great cup
Published 27.04.26, 05:08 PM
Kolkata’s home
brewers curious about improving their daily cup can sign up for a hands-on
workshop at Yours Truly Coffee Roaster on May 3. Led by coffee enthusiast
Prateek Didwania, the two-hour session will focus on why coffee tastes
different at cafés and how to replicate that quality at home.
Participants will be
introduced to the journey of coffee, starting from raw beans and processing
methods to roasting profiles and brewing techniques. The session also promises
practical, easy-to-follow tips that can elevate everyday coffee without
requiring specialised equipment.
Designed for
beginners, the two-hour workshop requires no prior knowledge and encourages
participants to explore flavours, aromas and brewing basics in an accessible
format. The session will run from 9am to 11am. Bookings are open online.
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