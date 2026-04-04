Experience music and meditation in a single setting
This morning session will feature guided meditation followed by a sarod recital
Published 04.04.26, 03:36 PM
A morning event blending meditation with classical music is scheduled to
be held on April 5 at the Heartfulness Meditation Centre near Anandapur. The
session will begin at 9am and aims to introduce participants to heartfulness
practices through guided relaxation and meditation.
The programme will include an experiential introduction to meditation
techniques designed to help quieten the mind and improve emotional balance.
This will be followed by a live sarod recital by Sougata Roy Chowdhury,
accompanied on the tabla by Debajyoti Sanyal.
The event is intended as an opportunity to experience both music and
meditation in a single setting. The session is expected to draw those
interested in wellness practices as well as listeners of Indian classical
music.
Venue: Heartfulness Meditation Centre, near The Heritage School, Anandapur,
EM Bypass
Date: April 5, 2026
Time: 9am
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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