attend

Experience music and meditation in a single setting

This morning session will feature guided meditation followed by a sarod recital

A morning event blending meditation with classical music is scheduled to be held on April 5 at the Heartfulness Meditation Centre near Anandapur. The session will begin at 9am and aims to introduce participants to heartfulness practices through guided relaxation and meditation.

The programme will include an experiential introduction to meditation techniques designed to help quieten the mind and improve emotional balance. This will be followed by a live sarod recital by Sougata Roy Chowdhury, accompanied on the tabla by Debajyoti Sanyal.

The event is intended as an opportunity to experience both music and meditation in a single setting. The session is expected to draw those interested in wellness practices as well as listeners of Indian classical music.

Venue: Heartfulness Meditation Centre, near The Heritage School, Anandapur, EM Bypass

Date: April 5, 2026

Time: 9am

— My Kolkata Web Desk