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Reble to perform at Indie Diaries night in Kolkata’s Five Mad Men

The Meghalaya rapper will take the stage alongside Aste Ladies at Five Mad Men

A new edition of Indie Diaries is set to take over Five Mad Men on March 28, with rapper Reble taking over the night. The gig begins at 8pm and will also feature Aste Ladies, bringing together a mix of indie rap and electronic sounds.

Daiaphi Lamare, aka reble, has been gaining attention on the indie circuit with her distinct style and strong stage presence. Hailing from Meghalaya, she has performed across venues and featured on projects like the Dhurandhar soundtrack.

The night is expected to blend live performance with a club-driven atmosphere, in line with Five Mad Men’s regular programming. With Indie Diaries focusing on emerging and alternative artistes, the event reflects a growing interest in underground music in the city.

Backed by Bacardi Experiences, the night also includes a responsible nightlife push with Drivers4Me onboard.

Book tickets online.

When: March 28, 2026, 8pm onwards

Where: Five Mad Men, Sector V, Kolkata

— My Kolkata Web Desk