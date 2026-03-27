A 10-course Sundarbans-inspired dining experience returns to Kolkata this Poila Baisakh
Gormei hosts a five-day pop-up blending Bengal’s waterways with global coastal flavours
Published 27.03.26, 03:26 PM
Chef Amrita Bhattacharya returns to Glenburn Penthouse with First Tide,
a multi-day dining experience presented by Gormei.
Timed around Poila Baisakh, the pop-up explores the food of the
Sundarbans while drawing links to coastal and estuarine cuisines from across
the world.
The 10-course menu is shaped by the idea of Blue-Carbon cuisine and the
chef’s ongoing research into migration and food memory.
Expect dishes such as Crab Shukto, Sting Ray Confit, Surf & Turf
with caramelised pork and prawns, Madagascar Malai Curry, Jaltoba, and Dodol
Pithe to close the meal. Two different menus will be served across the dates.
With the chef no longer hosting pop-ups in Santiniketan, the Kolkata
edition is likely to attract diners keen to revisit her work.
Where: Glenburn Penthouse, Kolkata
Dates: April 11–15, 2026
Dining Schedule:
April 11 (Dinner): Rs 3,900
April 12 (Lunch): Rs 3,900
April 13 (Masterclass)
April 14 & 15 (Poila Baisakh dinners with cocktails): Rs 4,100
Reservations: +91 7044800150
— My Kolkata Web Desk
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