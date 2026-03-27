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A 10-course Sundarbans-inspired dining experience returns to Kolkata this Poila Baisakh

Gormei hosts a five-day pop-up blending Bengal’s waterways with global coastal flavours

Chef Amrita Bhattacharya returns to Glenburn Penthouse with First Tide, a multi-day dining experience presented by Gormei.

Timed around Poila Baisakh, the pop-up explores the food of the Sundarbans while drawing links to coastal and estuarine cuisines from across the world.

The 10-course menu is shaped by the idea of Blue-Carbon cuisine and the chef’s ongoing research into migration and food memory.

Expect dishes such as Crab Shukto, Sting Ray Confit, Surf & Turf with caramelised pork and prawns, Madagascar Malai Curry, Jaltoba, and Dodol Pithe to close the meal. Two different menus will be served across the dates.

With the chef no longer hosting pop-ups in Santiniketan, the Kolkata edition is likely to attract diners keen to revisit her work.

Where: Glenburn Penthouse, Kolkata

Dates: April 11–15, 2026

Dining Schedule:

April 11 (Dinner): Rs 3,900

April 12 (Lunch): Rs 3,900

April 13 (Masterclass)

April 14 & 15 (Poila Baisakh dinners with cocktails): Rs 4,100

Reservations: +91 7044800150

— My Kolkata Web Desk