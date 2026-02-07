attend

‘Aay Khuku Aay’ completes 50 years; singer Shrabanti Majumdar to return on stage

Majumdar will be joined by Srikanta Acharya for a talk discussing her journey in the music industry

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @bws Shrabanti Majumdar and Srikanta Acharya

The voice that celebrated heartfelt bonds and emotions in Bengali households over three decades ago is set to return to the stage!

Digital platform Bengali Web Solution is set to celebrate the legacy of Bengali singer Shrabanti Majumdar and her timeless music by bringing the artiste for a show at Kala Mandir Auditorium on February 15.

Majumdar is a celebrated voice in the music industry, known for her songs Oasis, Boroline, Tumi Amar Ma, Madhupure Pasher Bari, and the legendary Aay Khuku Aay. Music enthusiasts will get to experience an evening on music, radio memories, and untold stories.

This event will also celebrate 50 years of the song Aay Khuku Aay, an iconic tune highlighting the tender, emotional, and profound bond between a father and his daughter, which was also sung by legendary singer Hemanta Kumar. The song, released in 1976, was written by Pulak Banerjee and composed by V Balsara.

Majumdar will be joined by singer Srikanta Acharya for a candid conversation discussing her journey in the music industry.

To buy your tickets, click here.

Date: February 15

Venue: Kala Mandir Auditorium

Time: 6.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk