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Art exhibition invites viewers to reconsider the ‘everyday’

‘Nothing Twice’ transform the ordinary moments of daily life into profound artistic statements

Running from March 20 to May 9, ‘Nothing Twice’ draws its title and conceptual framework from Nobel laureate Wisława Szymborska's meditation on life's unrepeatable nature.

Curated by Ushmita Sahu, the exhibition brings together artists working across painting, textiles, drawing, video, photography and ceramics to explore the intimate rhythms and overlooked gestures that define human experience.

The exhibition examines how materials historically associated with domestic and craft practices — cloth, clay, and pigment — can be reimagined as contemporary artistic languages that speak to both the poetics and labour of everyday existence.

The exhibition invites viewers to reconsider the everyday as a space of significance and reflection, suggesting that art can mediate what cannot be rehearsed, giving form to the fleeting and dignity to the ephemeral moments that define our shared humanity.

Date: March 20 to May 9

Place: Kolkata Centre for Creativity, Galleries 2, 3, Ground Floor

Time: 5pm onwards