World Music Day: Five Kolkata spots where every evening is a concert

Music is never far away in Kolkata. It drifts through every street corner, every tea stall, every neighbourhood adda where conversations effortlessly turn into impromptu jam sessions. This is a city that breathes in rhythm. Here, almost everyone is an artiste, every gathering pays homage to timeless classics, and every listener lends an ear with quiet reverence. In Kolkata, life never pauses — and neither does the music.

This World Music Day, we spotlight five Kolkata hangouts where music is a way of life.

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Nandan: Where silence is only the pause between two songs

The lawn of Nandan and the tea-stall steps outside have long been an open stage for Kolkata's youth. As dusk settles, voices rise, guitars chime and strangers become an audience. Folk ballads, vernacular pop, English rock and metal echo side by side, weaving together the many sounds of a city that has always found harmony in diversity.

Rabindra Sarobar: The lake that listens and hums along

Lovers, friends and strangers gather on the quiet benches overlooking the lake. Before long, voices drift into song, mingling with the twittering of birds and the whisper of leaves. Here, timeless melodies carry every shade of emotion — from longing and loss to euphoria and belonging. And just as the city surrenders itself to life each day, a few Kolkatans surrender themselves to rhythm and harmony, music pulsing through their veins.

Maidan: The city’s oldest concert ground

The Maidan has long been Kolkata's silent confidant. Its sprawl has witnessed love stories, farewells, victories and quiet grief. They have also echoed with countless songs, as generations of Kolkatans gathered to sing — alone with their thoughts, in heartfelt duets or in spirited groups that turned open skies into concert halls.

Baghbazar: Twilight, tea, tunes and the tide

As daylight fades, the steps of Maa-er Ghat transform into a sanctuary of music, friendship and quiet devotion. With a bhnaar of tea warming your hands and the gentle breeze from the Ganges brushing past, time seems to slow down. Seated on the worn stone steps, you surrender to melodies that drift across the river, sooth the mind and heal the soul. It is here that music becomes therapy.

Prinsep Ghat: The original riverside unplugged

There is a rare kind of magic in hearing strangers sing songs that speak directly to your soul. The melodies become a balm, easing burdens you did not know you were carrying. One verse melts into the next, tears dissolve into laughter, and almost instinctively, you find yourself singing along.