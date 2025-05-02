Dig Digha? Six reasons why we love and hate Bengal’s very own Goa

1 7 Shutterstock

Part sea, part sentiment, and 100 per cent chaotic charm — Digha isn’t just any beach town. It’s where every Bengali has, at some point, proudly posed with tinted glasses, salty wind-swept hair, and a plate of fish fry in hand. Every year, families, college squads, honeymooners, and that one uncle who wears a ‘sando genji’ to the beach, descend upon this beloved coastline with unbridled enthusiasm, questionable fashion, and an undying devotion to maachh bhaja. But Digha isn’t just about budget hotels named ‘Sea View Deluxe Paradise Heaven Resort & Lodge’ (non-AC room full). It’s a whimsical wonderland where fried food, fashion crimes, and beachside chaos coexist in perfect disharmony.

Welcome to DiPuDa: The trifecta of spontaneity

DiPuDa — If you know, you know. The famed Bengali trinity of impromptu holidays. And when Puri and Darjeeling are sold out (they always are), Digha steps in like that reliable ex you swore off, but still end up texting.

Trains? Maybe. Buses? Sure. A friend’s uncle’s car with no seat belts and a broken stereo? Even better. Look up in the sky for the almighty’s blessings and embark! The real adventure begins after you reach. With zero hotel bookings, people scramble like contestants on a game show — hopping on to totos and vans to hunt the elusive sea-facing hotel. And by sea-facing, sometimes it is a hotel from where you can see the sea… with binoculars, or a drone.

Beer, ‘bhaja’ and Bluetooth beats

Once you throw your luggage into the ‘Deluxe Sea View Room’ (read: dusty room with a painting of a boat or underwater marine life scene), the sacred hunt begins — for chilled beer and fried fish. A perfect combo, preferably consumed at a shack blasting Saath Samundar Paar on a speaker that's louder than the actual sea. Missing the fried pomfret or amodi maachh is an abomination. But, if you’re feeling fancy (read: tipsy), go for the beachside delicacy — Maggi à la Digha. It comes overloaded with green chillies, mustard oil, cheese and regret.

‘Somudro snan’: Fashion’s wild west

Beachwear in Digha is not a genre, it’s an emotion. It’s a democratic catwalk of chaos. From ankle-length nighties and folded skinny jeans to saris, crop tops, and that one guy in leather shoes wading into the waves — everything goes. And no one judges you, or dares to! Somudro snan is sacred in Digha. So is the ritual of collecting two kilos of sand in your pockets, shoes, and soul. You will definitely carry a little of the beach to your home that stays for a few weeks. A true souvenir!

Evenings of seafood, souvenirs and stomach bugs

Post-sunset, Digha turns into a carnival. Daredevils queue up for fried octopus, barbequed prawns, and crabs that still look mildly alive. You eat with gusto and with a digestive in your pocket.

But crustaceans aren't just for eating. Digha’s shell markets are a dazzling display of ‘Why did I buy this?’ souvenirs. Earrings, wall clocks, bathroom mirrors — all encrusted with shells that still smell like nostalgia and low tide. And for the DIY crowd? They wake up at dawn, comb the shore like a detective, and pick their own shells.

Sightseeing: Because no plan is the best plan

From Old Digha to New Digha and back again — because why not? A spontaneous day trip might lead you to the brand new Jagannath Temple, or Amrabati Park for that budget romantic walk, or Mohana, where you can stare at fishing boats like it’s a Wes Anderson film. Don’t miss Science City (because learning never ends) and the legendary Digha Cashew Garden — where tourists collect fallen cashews like rare Pokémon. And yes, someone always bites into the cashew fruit and regrets it immediately.

Fish buying: The final test of love

Yes, Kolkata has fish. But Digha’s fish hits different. It’s fresher, fishier, and comes with a free side of train passenger complaints. Because what’s a true Bengali trip without carrying back a bag of fish that ‘perfumes’ the entire compartment?

Digha is not just a destination. It is an emotion that makes you surrender to its madness. It's not about the perfect beach — it’s about the perfect chol Digha jai moment. Come for the sea, stay for the sand in your clothes and hair, and leave with a heart full of memories and a bag full of fish.