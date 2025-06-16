France shuts Israeli arms stalls at Paris Airshow, deepens Gaza-related tensions

France has shut down the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow for apparently displaying bombs and other offensive weapons, in a move condemned by Israel that highlights the growing tensions between the traditional allies.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday that the instruction came from French authorities after Israeli firms failed to comply with a direction from a French security agency to remove offensive or kinetic weapons from the stands.

The stands were being used by Elbit Systems , Rafael, IAI and Uvision. Three smaller Israeli stands, which didn't have hardware on display, and an Israeli Ministry of Defence stand, remain open.

France, a long-time Israeli ally, has gradually hardened its position on the government of Benjamin Netanyahu over its actions in Gaza and military interventions abroad.

1 4 View of the Israeli pavilion at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris(REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron made a distinction last week between Israel’s right to protect itself, which France supports and could take part in, and strikes on Iran it did not recommend.

Israel's defence ministry said it had categorically rejected the order to remove some weapons systems from displays, and that exhibition organisers responded by erecting a black wall that separated the Israeli industry pavilions from others.

This action, it added, was carried out in the middle of the night after Israeli defence officials and companies had already finished setting up their displays.

2 4 Benoit de Saint-Exuperyand Edward O’Byrne shake hands after a firm order signature for Airbus A350F freighters and A320neo Family aircraft (REUTERS)

"This outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations," the ministry said in a statement.

"The French are hiding behind supposedly political considerations to exclude Israeli offensive weapons from an international exhibition - weapons that compete with French industries."

3 4 View of the closed IAI stand after the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow have been shut down by organizers (REUTERS)

Meshar Sasson, senior vice president at Elbit Systems, condemned the French decision.

"If you cannot beat them in technology, just hide them right? That’s what it is because there’s no other explanation," he said, pointing to a series of contracts that Elbit has won in Europe.

Rafael described the French move as "unprecedented, unjustified, and politically motivated," adding it fully supported the Israeli ministry of defence's decision not to comply with the order to remove some equipment from display.

4 4 View of the closed IAI and RAFAEL stands after the four main Israeli company stands at the Paris Airshow have been shut down by organizers (REUTERS)

The air show's organiser said in a statement that it was in talks to try to help "the various parties find a favourable outcome to the situation".