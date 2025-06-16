In pictures: Indian Museum hosts first Code Wellness Day — where medicine meets mindfulness

1 6 Photos: Soumyajit Dey

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 14, coinciding with Global Wellness Day, Kolkata witnessed the vibrant celebration of the inaugural Code Wellness Day. Held at the iconic Indian Museum and powered by Unipath Laboratories, this event marked the third anniversary of Code Wellness, founded by Ananya Bhowmik and co-directed by Suman Mitra. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the event brought together eminent medical professionals, cultural figures, and wellness advocates under one roof to reflect on the relevance of wellness rooted in Indian heritage and modern science.

2 6

In her opening remarks, Ananya Bhowmik, director of Code Wellness, introduced the organisation’s mission — integrating medical, nutritional, and psychological approaches to holistic well-being. “Code Wellness isn’t about reacting to illness,” she said, adding, “it’s about staying well, thriving, and realigning ourselves to physical, emotional, and mental harmony.” She emphasised that the celebration was not only a birthday event, but a larger movement to reconnect with the deep wellness traditions of Indian culture, aligning perfectly with this year’s Global Wellness Day theme: Reconnect Magenta.

3 6

The medical panel discussion that followed featured leading doctors including Raja Dhar, Chandrima Dasgupta, Sabyasachi Mitra, Suman Mitra, Sanjay de Bakshi, Saswati Sinha and Santanu Ray. Each expert presented their unique perspective on maintaining wellness within their specialties. Raja Dhar, a pulmonologist, spoke on breathing techniques and their impact on long-term lung health. Sabyasachi Mitra addressed the importance of mental resilience in overall well-being. Gynaecologist Chandrima Dasgupta highlighted preventative care and cervical cancer vaccination, while Saswati Sinha shared vital insights on retaining calm and wellness during emergency medical scenarios. Surgeon Sanjay de Bakshi also contributed, speaking on subtle wellness strategies before and after surgical procedures. Santanu Ray brought a unique perspective on embedding wellness practices from early childhood.

4 6

The event opened with Shubhamastu, a unique initiative led by Nandini Bhowmik, a Sanskrit scholar and priest. Her team invoked the ancient wellness concepts of the Vedas through hymns and chants, setting a spiritually enriched tone for the day. This was followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by a distinguished panel of guests: Lily Chakraborty, Subhankar Bhattacharya, Uttam Bose, Sombarta Roy, Sayan Bhattacharya, and a representative from Wow Momo, who together symbolised the confluence of medicine, administration, and entrepreneurship in wellness.

5 6

The final celebrity panel discussion added a lively close to the afternoon. Panelists included music director Indradeep Dasgupta, actor Swastika Dutta, content creator Indrajeet Lahiri, actor Anjana Basu, RJ Agni, actor Rupsha Chakraborty, and veteran actor Biswajit Chakraborty. Each shared personal wellness tips and stories. Lahiri humorously noted, “Whatever you eat, if you manage it with a good nutritionist, you’ll stay well.” Swastika Dutta advised people to “pause each day and ask, am I well?” while Rupsha Chakraborty shared how she maintains her glow and energy on hectic shoot schedules with help from the Code Wellness team. RJ Agni emphasised the importance of mental fitness, calling it the “mool mantra.” Biswajit Chakraborty fondly spoke of how Suman Mitra has helped him regain strength during difficult times.

6 6

The day came full circle with a closing hymn by Shubhamastu, bringing a sense of spiritual closure and invoking peace for all. With over 250 attendees including medical professionals, cultural icons, and the general public, Code Wellness Day left a lasting impact — bridging tradition and science to promote a healthier future.