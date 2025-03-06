In pictures: Fire-hued palash blooms paint Kolkata’s urban landscape

1 5 All photos by Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Spring is a rather short-lived, and usually humid season in Kolkata. One of the indicators of the season in the city are the blooming trees of palash — also a favourite with city birds like this parrot perched on a yellow palash tree in Esplanade

2 5





Colloquially known as the ‘flame of the forest’ owing to their bright red-orange and yellow hues, spotting one of these on a commute through the city hustle is a moment of joy — and a souvenir for a corner of your home, like for these Kolkatans collecting flowers at Curzon Park

3 5

The city’s biggest and most vibrant spot, the Mullick Ghat flower market, is also peppered with the oranges, reds and yellows of palash blooms, usually brought to the city from Purulia, where they grow in abundance

4 5

A petal-strewn road divider or spotting a parrot atop a cluster of flowers against a blue sky, like these shots from Salt Lake, is perhaps a reminder of why these indigenous flowers have such a fiery moniker

5 5

Palash season in India is short-lived, but spotting the red and yellow flowers — especially side-by-side like these twin trees in Salt Lake Sector 3 — from your home or office window can remind you for a moment of the poetry and romance of spring