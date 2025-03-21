In pictures: Inside Pipili’s Chandua Bazaar near Puri

Shopping for applique and handicrafts at Pipili’s Chandua Bazaar near Puri
Hand-stitched applique work to wooden handicrafts — take a tour of the artisanal shopping hub
Jaismita Alexander
Published 21.03.25, 11:20 AM
Planning a vacation to Puri and its surroundings this summer? Do not miss shopping at Pipili’s Chandua Bazaar. About 40km from Puri, this handicrafts market is famous for its applique work. Come, window shop with My Kolkata
From garments to home decor, the market has varied handicrafts on sale at big emporiums and small shops
Chandua is a decorative and vibrant cloth initially used in temples. It is made by stitching several pieces of cloth together, creating intricate designs featuring religious motifs, animals, birds and flowers. During Rath Yatra, the cloth is used to cover the canopy of the raths
Over the years, the art transcended religious purposes. When this art caught the eye of the British, they started using it as wall hangings. Slowly, applique work was commercialised and it started appearing on bags, saris, dupattas, bed covers, cushion covers, lamps, umbrellas, etc. To justify the tedious work of applique, the prices are slightly higher for the garments. In picture, bed covers start from Rs 2,000, while the price of the lampshades begin at Rs 1,000. Small purses and handbags are between Rs 100 and Rs 300
Speaking to My Kolkata, proprietor of Diamond Applique Workshop, Jabar Khan, said, ‘Today, more than 10,000 artists are making different kinds of Chandua handicrafts in Pipili. Besides applique, the artists also make wooden handicrafts’
The shops also sell handcrafted wooden toys, tea coasters, wall hangings, showpieces and more. The artists cut, paint and polish the wooden items by hand. The prices for the toys and coasters start from Rs 100
Chandua handicrafts are now made on sewing machines at small workshops in Pipili town. In picture: a decorative Chandua garden umbrella at the Diamond Applique Workshop
The shops at Pipili are open seven days a week from 8am to 9pm. Pipili is about 20km away from Bhubaneswar airport and 38km from Puri railway station. You can stop by while travelling to or from Puri by road