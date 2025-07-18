Rains lash Delhi, IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds

1 4 Visitors during rain at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI)

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Friday, with the weather department issuing a 'yellow alert' for the national capital.

A 'yellow alert', in the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) colour code, indicates ‘be aware’. The IMD has advised residents to stay alert due to changing weather conditions.

2 4 Visitors during rain at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI)

In its latest nowcast, the weather department said that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-50 km/h is very likely to occur at many places in Delhi and the NCR region in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 35 degrees. The relative humidity was 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

3 4 Visitors during rain at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI)

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "satisfactory" category with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 9 am bulletin.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

4 4 The Jama Masjid is reflected on the ablution tank in its premises on a rainy afternoon, in New Delhi, Friday, July 18, 2025. (PTI)