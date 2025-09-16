In pictures: Kolkata’s kite shops abuzz ahead of Vishwakarma Puja

Ahead of Vishwakarma Puja on September 17, shops in north Kolkata are full of kites of different kinds as Kolkatans shop for new designs made specifically for the festival
For children, ready-made plastic kites with Chhota Bheem, Minions, Doremon and other cartoon characters make for quirky designs at shops in Dum Dum, ranging from Rs 20-50
Not just a festive celebration, but also a celebration of the city, kites with Kolkata motifs were available at shops near Santosh Mitra Square for Rs 20
A king of spades kite although was one of the popular picks at Dum Dum
No celebration of Vishwakarma is incomplete without a kite with an imprint of the lord. This one was available for Rs 15 near Santosh Mitra Square
With Durga Puja just around the corner, Durga-themed kites were popular too
India Kite Shop at Santosh Mitra Square and this shop in Dum Dum were the go-to spots for kite shopping for those gearing up to celebrate the festival