In pictures: From north to south — Holi celebrations scenes from Kolkata’s streets

Kolkata caught the Holi fever on Friday, making the city go colourful from north to south
At Golf Green, residents celebrated Basant Utsav dressed in traditional attire
A cultural programme was held where women performed folk dances
Revellers dressed in yellow, the colour of ‘Basanta’, smeared colours on each other
The ‘gulal’ was replaced with flower petals as children of Lighthouse for the Blind School celebrated the festival
Holi brought together hundreds of people at Ghusiridham Shyam Mandir in Howrah
People danced to Holi beats and celebrated with family and friends
Foreign tourists got in on the action at Sudder Street
Children play, enjoying their ‘holi’day
From young to old — people smear each other with ‘gulal’
Drenched in colours, two men pose for a quick selfie
Kolkata Traffic Police kept a strict check on drunk driving. Checkpoints have been set up at different areas of the city