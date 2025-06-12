Thanda, thanda pani! Four Kolkata water parks to make a splash in this summer

Tired of those blistering afternoons when the sun feels like a personal enemy, and even an air-conditioned room doesn't cut it?

You long to teleport straight into a cool blue pool. Imagine not just dipping your toes, but plunging headfirst into a day filled with slides, splashes and soothing waves — and all within city limits.

As temperatures soar in Kolkata, the City of Joy is also the city of sweat. And what’s better than escaping the swelter by embracing the one thing summer is scared of — water.

For families, couples or fun-seekers who just want to let go, Kolkata’s water parks are a perfect getaway — offering everything from giant slides to lazy rivers.

My Kolkata brings you four splashy retreats where you can chase thrills, chill in style and stay cool — literally and figuratively.

Aquatica – Where the splash reigns supreme

The OG of water parks in Kolkata, Aquatica has been the city’s ultimate summer playground since 1999. Spread across a massive 17 acres, it’s practically a kingdom of water rides.

From the Pendulum (adrenaline, anyone?) to the Lazy River (ahh, bliss), the park has everything for both thrill-seekers and chill-hunters. Dry Landing and Raft Slide are crowd favourites, and the Blackhole will give you goosebumps — in the best way possible.

Tired of the chaos? Just float in the wave pool, close your eyes, and forget the world exists.

Bonus: There’s a food court, AC suites, and even a conference room — in case your ‘out-of-office’ needs to get sneaky.

Location: Kouchpukur, Greater Kolkata

Timings: Every day from 10am to 6pm

Entry fee: Monday-Friday: Rs 500 for adults, Rs 350 for children; weekends and holidays: Rs 600 for adults, Rs 400 for children

Wet O Wild, Nicco Park – water’s wild side

Salt Lake’s beloved Nicco Park adds a whole new dimension with Wet O Wild — a water amusement park that’s as wild as it sounds.

This park is not just fun; it’s a full-on festival. Wave pools, rain dance floors, water coasters and the unforgettable Tilt-a-Whirl — the excitement barely lets up. And if you're not too busy screaming on the Cyclone ride, hop onto the Toy Train for a breather and a view.

What sets Wet O Wild apart? It’s got one of the best bowling alleys in town.

So when your skin starts pruning from too much swimming, strike a few pins instead.

Location: Nicco Park, Sector IV, Salt Lake

Timings: Open every day: 10:30 am to 6:00 pm

Entry fee: Rs 500 per head (Includes 15 specified rides and attractions in the amusement park)

Parks package: Rs 1,200 per head (includes all rides and attractions in the amusement park and water park)

Aqua Marina – The hidden gem by the Hooghly

Tucked away in Hooghly’s green fringes is Aqua Marina, a more serene option for those who prefer splashing with a side of calm.

It’s intimate, scenic and surprisingly, packed with action.

Their Wave Pool is an instant favourite, and if you want to keep moving, head to the Slide Pool or bounce your way into the Pogo Pool. There’s roller skating, boating and even a picnic garden — perfect for a wholesome family day out.

Want to make it a weekend affair?

They’ve got suites, poolside restaurants, and enough greenery to make you forget the concrete chaos of the city.

Location: Hooghly station road, Naldanga

Timings: Open every day, 10.30am to 6pm

Entry fee: For adults: Rs 500 per head. For children (aged 5-10): Rs 400 per head

Nalban Boating Park – Row, float and feast

Not your typical water park, Nalban Boating Park is where nature meets nostalgia.

With 250 acres of tranquil lakes and tree-shaded groves, it’s one of the most peaceful places to be — whether with your partner, family or just a good book.

Take your pick from paddle boats, rowboats or even a charming shikara ride.

Hungry after rowing? The park’s food stalls will keep you well-fed with Kolkata-style chaats and fried goodies.

The best part? It’s easy on the pocket and gentle on the senses — a rare combination in today’s entertainment world.

Location: Nalban Bheri, Bidhannagar, Salt Lake

Timings: Every day, 10.30am to 6:30pm

Entry fee: Rs 30-50 per head